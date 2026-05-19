Hojasana Launches L-Theanine Complex To Support Stress Relief, Calm Focus, And Sleep Routine In Growing U.S. Wellness Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New multi-ingredient formula combines L-Theanine, GABA, Magnesium, Saffron, and Vitamin B6 to meet rising demand for natural stress and sleep support supplements

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumer demand accelerates for natural solutions supporting stress management, mood balance, and sleep quality, HojaSana today announced the launch of its new L-Theanine Complex, a daily wellness supplement designed to support calm focus during the day and relaxation at night. The launch comes amid rising search interest for terms such as“L-theanine supplement,”“best L-theanine for sleep,” and“GABA L-theanine benefits,” reflecting growing consumer preference for non-habit-forming, plant-based stress support solutions. The product is now available on Amazon via HojaSana L-Theanine Complex on Amazon, with additional information available on the official HojaSana website at HojaSana Official Website.

Addressing Rising Demand for Stress, Mood, and Sleep Support

Modern consumers increasingly report challenges related to daily stress, overthinking at night, and difficulty transitioning into restful sleep routines. In response, the global search volume for“L-theanine” and related supplement terms has grown significantly, with users actively seeking:



Natural stress relief supplements

Calm focus support without stimulants

Sleep support formulas without strong sedative effects Daily mood and relaxation support routines



Unlike traditional sleep aids, L-theanine-based products are commonly positioned as supporting a balanced mental state, helping users maintain calm focus during the day while easing into nighttime wind-down routines.





Introducing HojaSana L-Theanine Complex

The HojaSana L-Theanine Complex is formulated as a multi-pathway wellness supplement combining amino acids, botanicals, and essential nutrients designed for daily use.

Each serving provides:



L-Theanine – 200 mg

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) – 200 mg

Saffron Extract – 30 mg (Crocus sativus L.)

Magnesium (Glycinate Chelate) – 48 mg Vitamin B6 – 1.2 mg



This formulation is designed to support:



Calm focus during periods of daily stress

Relaxation and emotional balance in the evening Sleep preparation routines without heavy sedation





A Response to the Growing“Calm Focus” Supplement Category

The L-theanine market has expanded rapidly alongside consumer interest in nootropic supplements, stress relief products, and sleep support blends.

Common consumer search behaviors include:



“L-theanine for anxiety”

“Does L-theanine make you sleepy”

“When to take L-theanine morning or night” “How much L-theanine per day”



These queries reflect a shift toward flexible wellness solutions that can be used across both daytime productivity and nighttime relaxation contexts.

HojaSana's formulation is designed to meet this dual-purpose demand.

Ingredient Synergy for Daily Wellness Support

The HojaSana L-Theanine Complex combines ingredients commonly used in modern stress and sleep support formulations:



L-Theanine: Associated with calm focus and relaxation without sedation

GABA: A neurotransmitter linked to relaxation signaling pathways

Magnesium (Glycinate): Essential mineral supporting nervous system and muscle function

Saffron Extract: Botanical studied for mood and emotional wellness support Vitamin B6: Supports neurotransmitter and energy metabolism functions



Together, these ingredients are designed to support a daily calm routine from daytime stress through nighttime wind-down.





Usage Context and Consumer Trends

Consumers typically integrate L-theanine-based supplements into two primary use cases:



Daytime use: Supporting calm focus during work, study, or high-stress environments Evening use: Supporting relaxation and preparation for sleep routines



Unlike sedative products, L-theanine-based formulas are widely used in non-drowsy stress support routines, making them suitable for flexible daily use.







Brand Commitment to Quality and Transparency

HojaSana is committed to delivering clean-label, science-informed supplements designed for modern wellness needs.

The company emphasizes:



High-quality ingredient sourcing

GMP-certified manufacturing facilities

Third-party testing for purity and safety Transparent labeling and evidence-informed formulation



HojaSana's mission is to simplify wellness through effective, accessible daily nutrition solutions.

Availability

The HojaSana L-Theanine Complex is now available for purchase in the United States via Amazon:

Shop HojaSana L-Theanine Complex

About HojaSana

HojaSana is a wellness supplement brand focused on creating simple, effective, and science-aligned nutritional solutions. The brand develops formulations designed to support modern lifestyle needs including stress management, sleep quality, and daily vitality.

For more information, visit HojaSana Official Website.

Media Contact

Contact Person:Fiona Yang

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

