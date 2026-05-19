Banks Scramble To Fix Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Flagged By Mythos AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Banks in the United States are rushing to patch up dozens of weaknesses in their IT systems that were identified by Mythos AI, the costly and powerful new AI tool unveiled by Anthropic. Banks are conducting software updates and urgent repairs. This flurry of activity is increasing the possibility that customers could experience disruptions in banking services.

The potential, both good and bad, of AI tools like Mythos highlights what the future holds in store as AI hyperscalers like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) push the possibilities of what AI can do to...

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