Networknewsbreaks American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Highlights Commercialization Progress For Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) today announced the release of a new video interview featuring Executive Chairman Brent Nelson, who provided an update on the company's progress toward commercialization of its proprietary Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) platform, including recent prototype milestones, ongoing regulatory certification in Texas, planned third-party validation testing and growing interest from defense, government and commercial stakeholders.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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