Carddealer.Ai Launches AI-Powered Inventory Platform For Trading Card Dealers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CardDealer today announced the public launch of an artificial-intelligence inventory and listing platform built specifically for trading card dealers. The software, available now at , allows dealers to photograph a single card or upload a batch of card images, identify each card against a multi-language catalog, price it against three independent market sources, and publish a ready-to-sell listing directly to eBay, Shopify, or a branded share-link storefront.

The platform's principal differentiator is its blended pricing engine, which simultaneously draws live sold-comp data from PriceCharting, graded-card values from Collectr, and market and low values from TCGPlayer. CardDealer then publishes a consensus price together with a spread percentage, allowing dealers to see when the three sources disagree before a listing goes live. Listings flagged with a wide spread are routed to a manual review queue rather than auto-published.

"Most listing tools in the trading card industry treat pricing as a single number from a single source, which is how dealers end up underpricing graded slabs or overpricing raw bulk," said Jamie Budesky, founder of CardDealer. "Surfacing the disagreement between sources is more useful than hiding it. Dealers should be able to decide which source wins on each card, not have the software make that call silently."

CardDealer supports the full Pokémon catalog, including the Japanese, Korean, and Chinese sets that competing dealer platforms typically exclude, in addition to sports cards across the major manufacturers, Magic: The Gathering, and other trading card categories. The platform's identification engine averages 1.4 seconds per card. Certified cards from PSA, CGC, BGS, SGC, and TAG are verified by cert number against each grading company's official API, a step intended to catch typo-induced mispricing before a listing is published.

At launch, the platform publishes directly to eBay through the Inventory and Trading APIs rather than through CSV uploads, and to Shopify through the Storefront API. TCGPlayer is supported via the seller portal's CSV export, and branded share-link storefronts are available for business-to-business and business-to-consumer sales. Additional features announced today include OAuth sign-in via Google and Apple, inventory import from Dropbox and OneDrive, bulk relist for ended listings, and an automated below-cost-sale alert on the dealer dashboard.

"The trading card market continues to grow, and dealers increasingly rely on third-party software to manage high-volume inventory," Budesky said. "Many tools in this category were designed before direct marketplace APIs and multi-source pricing data were the baseline expectation. CardDealer was built for that environment from day one."

CardDealer operates on a flat monthly subscription model with no per-sale percentage fee. A free trial is available without a credit card. Plans and full feature documentation are available at /pricing.

About CardDealer

CardDealer is an artificial-intelligence inventory and listing platform for trading card dealers, built by an active dealer to address gaps in existing card-management software. Features include multi-source consensus pricing, direct marketplace integrations, automated title generation, third-party grader cert verification, share-link storefronts, and dealer-safety guardrails. The platform is available worldwide.