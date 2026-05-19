Community Support Ignites At Seattle Humane's Tuxes & Tails

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees smash fundraising goal for the shelter, pet resource and adoption center

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle Humane saw an outpouring of support on Saturday when patrons of their annual fundraising gala, Tuxes & Tails, shattered expectations by reaching more than $2.4 million in donations-almost $1 million more than 2025-championing the organization's lifesaving work serving nearly 100,000 pets and people each year.

“I'm in awe of this powerful group coming together to make such an incredible impact,” said Seattle Humane Executive Director Jessie Swisher Spiers.“Not just for the pets in our shelter, but also for community pets who need a helping hand. This generous support allows us to do important, lifesaving work and make a real difference for pets in need.”

Throughout the event, attendees witnessed the direct ways the organization is already living that mantra, hearing from partners like Riverside County Department of Animal Services Executive Director Mary Martin, who expressed her gratitude for monthly transfers to Seattle Humane that build their capacity to help even more pets. Guests were also delighted by surprise additions to auction items, a live painting by local artist Henry and a special guest appearance from Seattle Torrent forward and Team USA Olympic Gold Medalist Alex Carpenter.

“It was an honor to help support Seattle Humane's lifesaving work by walking the runway with a cute pup who has already been through so much in her little life,” shares Carpenter.“We even wore matching gold medals!”

The theme of the evening was“The Power of Kindness,” a nod to Seattle Humane's refreshed mission of creating a kinder world for pets and their people through impactful programs and support services. Guided by this mission, the shelter's three-year vision aims to expand access to pet related programs and services, address the very real affordability challenges of having a pet and increase impact through strategic partnerships-allowing more pets to stay healthy, supported and with their people.

“It was an inspirational evening filled with people who were ready and willing to help Seattle Humane save thousands of pets every year,” said event chairs Tim and Hiliary Anderson.“We've been involved with the shelter for more than 25 years, and we continue to be in awe by their passion, dedication and how they're always looking for ways to do more.”

In addition to adopting out more than 5,000 animals each year, Seattle Humane's Pet Resource Center provides nearly 1 million meals for community pets annually through Oogie's Ohana Pet Food Bank, offers dedicated funds to support pet owners facing financial hardship and provides temporary foster care through the SPOT program. Seattle Humane's veterinary clinic is open 7 days a week and provides free or low-cost vaccinations to income-qualified neighbors, and the team performed 10,000 surgeries over the last year, including thousands of low-cost public spay/neuter surgeries through their Schuler Family Medical Center.

Nearly 80 percent of Seattle Humane's $17 million operating budget comes directly from donations, and the Tuxes & Tails gala is their largest fundraising event of the year.

Tuxes and Tails 2026 Photos

Tuxes and Tails 2026 Highlight Reel

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Seattle Humane

Founded in 1897, Seattle Humane is creating a kinder world for pets and their people through impactful programs and support services. We are more than a shelter-Seattle Humane is a pet resource center for the region, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and veterinary care, dog training, youth programs and more. Together with the support of our generous community, we save lives, complete families and keep pets with their people. Seattle Humane is located in Bellevue at 13212 SE Eastgate Way. For more information, visit or call (425) 641-0080.

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Lisa Gabriel

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+1 425-641-0080