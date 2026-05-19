Incquery Marks Major Growth Milestones Amid Rising Demand For Survey-Based Research

Since 2016, IncQuery has expanded its global footprint to support more than 250 client offices worldwide. In 2025, the company supported 30% more client companies than in 2024, reflecting growing demand for faster, higher-quality research among private equity firms and consulting teams. To support increasingly complex global research needs, IncQuery has built an international team across 25 countries, with employees collectively speaking 23 languages.

“Investors and consultants are facing a higher bar for rigor, defensibility, and data quality, all while the timelines for critical business decisions continue to compress. IncQuery was built for that reality: helping teams validate assumptions, execute high-quality surveys, and generate decision-ready insights without adding friction to already urgent work," said Felipe Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of IncQuery.“Our growth reflects a clear shift in how firms approach research. Speed alone is no longer enough; the data also has to stand up to scrutiny. By combining purpose-built technology with expert survey support, IncQuery helps clients move quickly while maintaining the rigor their strategies, investments, and recommendations require.”

IncQuery enables investors and consultants to design, field, and analyze custom surveys on accelerated timelines, helping clients gather quantitative insights during due diligence, early conviction, value creation, strategy development, and pricing engagements. The company combines a custom-built survey platform with hands-on support from dedicated survey experts, helping clients launch surveys faster, generate reliable results sooner, and manage research logistics more efficiently.

Demand has grown significantly as private equity firms and consulting teams face tighter deal timelines, rising competition, and increased pressure to validate investment theses with real data. IncQuery works closely with clients on time-sensitive diligence, strategy, and transaction-related research engagements. Over the past decade, the company has helped clients save more than 200,000 hours, up from more than 80,000 hours saved as of 2022, while maintaining an all-time Net Promoter Score of 85+, a level it has sustained consistently since 2018.

“Our clients come to us when speed matters, but confidence is non-negotiable,” Ochoa continued.“Whether they are evaluating a market, testing a pricing strategy, or informing a deal thesis, they need research that can stand up to scrutiny. That combination of speed, quality, and expert support is what continues to set IncQuery apart.”

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About IncQuery

IncQuery helps leading consulting, private equity, and enterprise teams turn complex business questions into decision-grade primary research. The company combines collaborative survey technology, expert research guidance, and flexible respondent sourcing to help clients reach specialized audiences, strengthen data quality, and move from research objectives to actionable insights faster. Founded in 2016, IncQuery supports high-stakes diligence, strategy, and market intelligence projects where speed matters, but confidence matters more. Learn more at incquery.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for IncQuery

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