GFT Accelerates AI Modernization As Enterprises Hit Legacy Limits
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GFT Technologies SE
/ Key word(s): Market Launch/Alliance
GFT Accelerates AI Modernization as Enterprises Hit Legacy Limits
19.05.2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST
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GFT Accelerates AI Modernization as Enterprises Hit Legacy Limits New AI-powered approach combines architecture expertise and automation to make legacy systems ready for real-time and AI-driven business Stuttgart, May 19, 2026 – As enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, legacy IT has emerged as the critical bottleneck to scale. Decades-old systems are slowing innovation, increasing operational risk, and limiting the impact of AI initiatives. AI alone cannot solve this problem. To address this growing gap between AI ambition and operational reality, GFT launched its AI Modernization offering – a comprehensive, AI-powered approach to transform complex legacy environments into scalable, AI-ready platforms. Across industries, organizations face mounting pressure from multiple directions: end-of-life technologies such as COBOL, VB6, and legacy Java, shrinking talent pools, rising operational costs, and increasing regulatory requirements. At the same time, fragmented data architectures are preventing AI and advanced analytics from delivering business value. Modernization is no longer optional – it has become a business-critical prerequisite for growth, compliance, and competitiveness. AI Modernization as a Strategic Transformation While today's agentic AI models can analyze legacy code, uncover dependencies, and improve system transparency, modernization requires far more than visibility. It demands a fundamental rethink of architecture, reduced system complexity, and the ability to evolve at the pace of business and regulation. GFT's AI Modernization offering is designed to address this gap. It combines AI-powered system understanding with deep engineering expertise to modernize entire legacy landscapes – from core platforms and applications to integration layers and data environments. This includes:
About GFT
GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.
With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success.
Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.
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19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711/62042-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711/62042-301
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005800601
|WKN:
|580060
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2329768
|
2329768 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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