GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Market Launch/Alliance

GFT Accelerates AI Modernization as Enterprises Hit Legacy Limits

19.05.2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GFT Accelerates AI Modernization as Enterprises Hit Legacy Limits New AI-powered approach combines architecture expertise and automation to make legacy systems ready for real-time and AI-driven business Stuttgart, May 19, 2026 – As enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, legacy IT has emerged as the critical bottleneck to scale. Decades-old systems are slowing innovation, increasing operational risk, and limiting the impact of AI initiatives. AI alone cannot solve this problem. To address this growing gap between AI ambition and operational reality, GFT launched its AI Modernization offering – a comprehensive, AI-powered approach to transform complex legacy environments into scalable, AI-ready platforms. Across industries, organizations face mounting pressure from multiple directions: end-of-life technologies such as COBOL, VB6, and legacy Java, shrinking talent pools, rising operational costs, and increasing regulatory requirements. At the same time, fragmented data architectures are preventing AI and advanced analytics from delivering business value. Modernization is no longer optional – it has become a business-critical prerequisite for growth, compliance, and competitiveness. AI Modernization as a Strategic Transformation While today's agentic AI models can analyze legacy code, uncover dependencies, and improve system transparency, modernization requires far more than visibility. It demands a fundamental rethink of architecture, reduced system complexity, and the ability to evolve at the pace of business and regulation. GFT's AI Modernization offering is designed to address this gap. It combines AI-powered system understanding with deep engineering expertise to modernize entire legacy landscapes – from core platforms and applications to integration layers and data environments. This includes:

End-to-end legacy modernization across core, mid-tier, desktop, integration, and data layers

Rapid diagnostics to map dependencies, identify modernization paths, and quantify cost, risk, and ROI

Architecture-led transformation, with API-first, event-driven, and cloud-native target designs

AI-powered system understanding, combined with human-led architecture, validation, and migration

Proven accelerators and assets used in large-scale modernization programs across Europe and the Americas Measurable outcomes, including cost reduction, performance improvements, and regulatory alignment Powered by Wynxx, GFT's multi-agent AI platform, the offering goes beyond code conversion. It enables large-scale system analysis, automated extraction of business logic, and governed transformation with integrated testing and documentation. This allows modernization programs to move significantly faster – without sacrificing control, stability, or functional integrity. “Technology debt in large organizations is one of the main barriers to efficiency, time-to-market, regulatory compliance, and especially AI adoption,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO at GFT.“AI is unlocking new ways to accelerate legacy modernization – enabling organizations to embed intelligence directly into their business processes.” Measurable Impact for Clients By combining AI with human expertise and a strong and proven methodology track, GFT ensures modernization is not reduced to a code translation exercise, but becomes a controlled, architecture-driven transformation that preserves business-critical knowledge while eliminating technical debt. Combined with industrialized delivery and decades of experience in regulated environments, GFT enables measurable outcomes, including:

25–60% reduction in operating costs

25–30% faster time-to-market

AI-ready core systems and data platforms Built-in regulatory resilience and traceability For enterprises, this translates into faster innovation cycles, improved interoperability, and a scalable foundation for AI-driven business models. GFT's capabilities in large-scale legacy transformation are also validated by leading cloud providers. As one of a select group of AWS Mainframe Modernization Competency Partners worldwide, GFT is recognized for an architecture approach that combines strategic governance with AI-driven legacy transformation, powered by its multi-agent platform Wynxx. In parallel, the Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2026 award for Infrastructure Modernization in Latin America – received for the second consecutive year – highlights GFT's ability to deliver large-scale modernization programs with measurable business impact. Complementing this, GFT's long-standing partnership with Microsoft – built on more than a decade of joint modernization programs since 2013 – is reflected in its Microsoft Solutions Partner status across Infrastructure, Data & AI, and Digital & App Innovation on Azure, with Specialist designations in Infrastructure and Database Migration and the Advanced Analytics on Azure specialization, renewed in 2026. These recognitions and partnerships are based on proven delivery in complex production environments and underline GFT's ability to modernize mission-critical systems at scale. Scaling Modernization Through a Dedicated Global Model To industrialize and scale this approach globally, GFT has established a dedicated AI Modernization Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE brings together specialized engineering expertise, proven transformation assets, and AI-powered tooling to support large-scale modernization programs across regions and industries. With this launch, GFT positions modernization as a business-critical transformation – enabling organizations to unlock the value embedded in their legacy systems and build resilient, future-ready digital platforms. This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom. Your contacts

Press

Investors Anja Proske

Head of Marketing & Communications

GFT Germany

+49 6196 969-2732

...

Andreas Herzog

Head of Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

... About GFT GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential. With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success. Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange. Let's Go Beyond_

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