403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Impeachment Attempt Against Taiwan’s President Fails
(MENAFN) An attempt to impeach Taiwanese leader William Lai was rejected on Tuesday, becoming the first presidential impeachment vote ever held in the island’s constitutional history, according to local media reports.
The motion did not achieve the necessary two-thirds supermajority in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan. As reported by a media outlet, 56 legislators supported the measure while 50 opposed it. In addition, seven lawmakers did not take part in the ballot collection process.
The impeachment initiative was introduced by opposition parties, including the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party, following Premier Cho Jung-tai’s decision to decline signing opposition-endorsed amendments concerning laws on government revenue distribution.
These opposition groups, holding a combined majority in parliament, had moved to begin impeachment proceedings in December of the previous year. The vote itself took place one day before Lai marked his second year in office.
According to Taiwan’s constitutional framework, a president can only be impeached if at least 76 legislators approve the motion before it is forwarded to the Constitutional Court for further examination.
The motion did not achieve the necessary two-thirds supermajority in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan. As reported by a media outlet, 56 legislators supported the measure while 50 opposed it. In addition, seven lawmakers did not take part in the ballot collection process.
The impeachment initiative was introduced by opposition parties, including the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party, following Premier Cho Jung-tai’s decision to decline signing opposition-endorsed amendments concerning laws on government revenue distribution.
These opposition groups, holding a combined majority in parliament, had moved to begin impeachment proceedings in December of the previous year. The vote itself took place one day before Lai marked his second year in office.
According to Taiwan’s constitutional framework, a president can only be impeached if at least 76 legislators approve the motion before it is forwarded to the Constitutional Court for further examination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment