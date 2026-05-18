MOXFIVE Joins The Agentic AI Foundation To Support Open, Interoperable AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOXFIVE, a leading cyber incident response and resilience firm, today announced it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF). The AAIF is the neutral home where the open standard agentic AI stack is being built, providing stewardship for open, interoperable infrastructure as agentic AI systems move from experimentation into real-world production.

As agentic AI moves into production, MOXFIVE sees a direct opportunity to help organizations use it as a defensive advantage. Drawing on experience across thousands of real-world incident engagements, MOXFIVE brings a frontline view of how breaches unfold, where defenses break down, and what defenders need. Through its AAIF membership, MOXFIVE will contribute that breach-informed perspective to help shape how agentic AI infrastructure is built for resilience and defense.

“The conversation around agentic AI has fundamentally shifted,” said Mazin Gilbert, Executive Director of the Agentic AI Foundation.“Organizations building production systems are choosing to invest in open standards because they understand fragmented, proprietary approaches don't scale. There's growing consensus that the future of agentic AI depends on open, interoperable protocols that everyone can build on and trust.”

“Building trust in agentic AI requires understanding how these systems perform under real-world attack conditions,” said Ben Harel, CTO of MOXFIVE.“At MOXFIVE, we work on the front lines of cyberattacks, giving us direct visibility into how threat actors are beginning to target weaknesses in agentic AI systems and leverage these technologies for malicious purposes. We joined the AAIF to contribute that perspective and help ensure the open standards being developed today reflect the ways these systems are actually tested and attacked in the wild.”

AAIF's membership spans enterprise technology, cybersecurity, financial services, cloud infrastructure, academia, robotics, and government organizations working together to advance open standards, protocols, tooling, and frameworks for interoperable agent-based AI systems.

About MOXFIVE

MOXFIVE helps organizations move from cyber crisis to cyber resilience. When an incident hits, MOXFIVE unites incident responders, forensic experts, and restoration teams to determine root cause of the incident and restore operations quickly. Drawing on thousands of engagements, MOXFIVE combines forensic evidence with applied AI to identify the data that matters most: what broke down, what needs to be fixed, and how to reduce the risk of the same attack occurring again. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Madison Reardon

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