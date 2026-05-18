Zelensky Announced Personnel Changes In Coming Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, we held a pretty long and detailed meeting with government officials and our members of parliament on personnel issues that need to be resolved," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine currently needs more active internal work within the state. According to him, there are also matters within the diplomatic corps that require replacement and correction.

"We will address all this in the coming weeks," the President said.

Zelensky approves new special operations against Russia

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Andrii Sybiha and the President of Ukraine addressed personnel issues within the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ambassadorial.