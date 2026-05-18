Lady Gaga's Song 'The Dead Dance' From 'Wednesday' To Be Submitted For Emmy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Lady Gaga's The Dead Dance from Netflix's 'Wednesday' will be submitted for Emmy consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category, reported Variety.

The song is written and produced by Gaga and her frequent collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut (Henry Russell Walter). The Dead Dance can be heard in the second season of the Tim Burton-helmed series during the seventh episode.

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It plays when Enid (Emma Myers) and Agnes (Evie Templeton) perform a dance routine during the Venetian Gala.

As per Variety, Gaga, who released the tune last September, incorporated it into her Mayhem Ball Tour setlist. The multi-hyphenate said the inspiration for The Dead Dance was about a breakup.

The song was also released with a spooky video helmed by Burton. In the video, Gaga is on a wall surrounded by baby dolls before she launches into her dead dance, awakening the dolls.

She's joined by masked backup dancers for the chorus as day segues into night, all while the dolls bob their heads along to the upbeat tune. Gaga produced the video with Michael Polansky alongside Burton and Natalie Testa. Costume designer Colleen Atwood designed the outfits for both the video and show.

Gaga also made a brief cameo in the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega)".

Speaking about their collaboration, Burton, who directs and executive produces the show, told Variety, "She's such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational."

The Emmy nominations voting is set to begin on June 11.

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