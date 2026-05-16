PM Modi In The Hague: May 16 Is Special, It Gave Stable Govt In 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that May 16 holds special significance as it marks the 2014 Lok Sabha election verdict, which gave a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and led to the formation of a stable and comprehensive government in the country.

'An important moment in India's political history'

Addressing a community programme in The Hague during his five-nation tour, PM Modi said the mandate received in 2014 marked an important moment in India's political history as it resulted in a clear majority government at the Centre.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 282 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha, becoming the first party since 1984 to secure a clear majority on its own.

PM Modi said, "Today is 16th May. And this day is very special for one more reason. Twelve years ago, in 2014 on 16th May 2014, something special happened. In 2014, on this day, the Lok Sabha elections were declared. After decades, the formation of a stable and comprehensive government in India was confirmed."

PM's message to Indian diaspora

He also thanked the Indian diaspora for their support and affection, saying their trust and blessings have been a constant source of strength for him throughout his public life. "Millions and millions of Indians believe that the government does not allow me to stop, nor does it allow me to get tired. This is going on non-stop. Friends, from a very young age, I have been coloured in the colours of patriotism. You have become my family. And then, your happiness has become my happiness. Your welfare has become my duty. And with dedication, with the blessings of all of you, I have been able to do something or the other. But, I never imagined that I would get so much love from the people," he further said.

BJP's performance in 2019 and 2024

Meanwhile, the BJP's number of seats rose to 303 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but it fell to 240 seats in 2024, leading to the party losing its outright majority.

Prime Minister Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit.

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