Telangana CM Meets PM Modi, Seeks Centre's Support For Key Infra Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought the Centre's support for several key infrastructure projects in the state.

He urged the Centre to facilitate discussions with the Maharashtra government to ensure the efficient utilisation of Godavari waters for irrigation and drinking water needs, emphasising that the use of Godavari water is crucial for Telangana's future requirements.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, the Chief Minister also appealed to the Prime Minister to approve the proposals for Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion. He explained that proposals worth Rs 38,595 crore had been submitted for expanding the Metro network by 122.9 kilometres across seven corridors under Phase-2 and requested that the project be sanctioned as a joint venture between the Central and State governments.

The Chief Minister also sought immediate approval for the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) works. He informed the Prime Minister that the State government had already agreed to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition costs for the northern section and had released Rs 626 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He also highlighted that land acquisition awards for over 90 per cent of the northern section had been completed.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the construction of the southern section of the RRR is equally critical. He stated that completing the southern corridor-stretching from Choutuppal to Sangareddy-would significantly strengthen the transportation network around Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that the alignment maps and HMDA master plan notifications regarding the southern section have already been submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transport. He urged that both the northern and southern corridors be approved and implemented simultaneously.

The Chief Minister requested the Centre's approval for the Hyderabad–Amaravati–Bandar Port Expressway. He noted that the proposed 12-lane expressway, connecting Hyderabad to Bandar Port via Amaravati, would be of strategic importance to Telangana.

He explained that this highway, proposed with a 120-meter Right of Way, would provide port connectivity to landlocked Telangana. He added that it would serve as a vital route for exports in the pharmaceutical, electronics, and food processing sectors.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to commence work on the Warangal airport. He stated that the necessary land acquisition has already been completed and the land has been handed over to the Airports Authority of India. He remarked that making the Warangal airport operational would significantly benefit the industrial, educational, and tourism sectors of North Telangana.

The Chief Minister requested the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad, stating that the state government is ready to allocate the required 200 acres of land for the institute. He pointed out that Telangana is already home to premier national educational institutions such as IIT, IIIT, NALSAR, and TIFR, and noted that establishing an IIM would help realise the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.