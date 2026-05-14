PM Modi Embarks On High-Stakes UAE And Europe Visit Today: Check Full Itinerary, Agenda

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his five-nation visit to the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from today,15 May. The visit will focus on strengthening trade, investment, technology and strategic cooperation with Europe and the Gulf region.

To begin with the prime minister will emplane for an official visit to the United Arab Emirate today at 8.30 am. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the prime minister will meet the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit, the ministry of external affairs said the two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

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“They will also discuss ways to advance the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underpinned by strong political, cultural, economic and people-to-people links. The visit will serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries,” the Ministry said.

PM Modi's short visit to Abu Dhabi is seen as a chance for India shore up energy supplies from the UAE and to discuss the welfare of the four-million-strong diaspora in the Emirates.

At least two Memorundums of Understanding (MoUs), one on LNG supplies and another on strategic oil reserves, are expected to be signed between the two countries during PM Modi's UAE visit.

During the crisis arising due to US-Iran war and its impact on movement of vessels through Strait of Hormuz, India has made an outreach to key West Asian suppliers of energy. The UAE is India's third largest trade partner and its seventh largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years, the Ministry said.

PM Modi's visit to the Emirates comes months after President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India for two-three hours in January.

Sheikh Nahyan's visit to India had come amid the volatile situation in the Middle-East arising out of a sharp decline in Iran-US ties, simmering tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen and the unsettling political scenario in Gaza.

Amid US-Iran war

This time again, the UAE is in the thick of the ongoing US-Iran war and has witnessed more than 2,500 missile and drone attacks, more than what Israel faced from Tehran. Also, last month, UAE walked out of the OPEC and OPEC+ over differences with both Iran and Saudi Arabia.

From UAE, Modi will emplane for Netherlands at around 1.30 pm (local time) which is around 3 PM noon in India.

PM Modi's Nethwerland visit comes at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten. PM Modi will be in the Netherlands until 17 May. This will be PM Modi's second visit to the Netherlands after his previous visit in 2017.

During the visit, Prime Minister will call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, and hold talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten.“Prime Minister's visit will build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation spanning diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water,” the Ministry said.

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Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion (2024-25); and India's 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion.

From Netherlands PM Modi will visit Sweden at the invitation of the Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. PM Modi will be in to Gothenburg, Sweden on 17-18 May. PM Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

In Sweden, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with PM Kristersson to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. The India-Sweden bilateral trade has reached USD 7.75 billion (2025), and Swedish FDI into India has reached USD 2.825 billion (2000 – 2025). The two leaders will also discuss collaboration in green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.

“The two Prime Ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission,” the Ministry said.

From Sweden, PM Modi will be in Norway from 18 - 19 May 2026 to attend the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Norway, and will mark the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years.

“Prime Minister will call on with Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre. Prime Minister will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister" the Ministry said.

3rd India-Nordic Summit

The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around USD 2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway's Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market, the Ministry said.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo on 19 May 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joined by the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson for the Summit.

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“The Summit will build upon the two previous Summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and will impart a more strategic dimension to India's relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation; green transition and renewable energy; sustainability; blue economy; defence; space and the Arctic. The visit will also provide an impetus to India's bilateral trade (USD 19 billion in 2024) and investment ties with Nordic countries as well as help build resilient supply chains following the India-EU FTA and India-EFTA TEPA,” the note by MEA said.

Meeting with PM Giorgia Meloni

In the final leg of his visit PM Modi will be in Italy from 19–20 May 2026. Prime Minister had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit. During the visit, he will call on the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors including in bilateral trade which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people - to - people ties, the Ministry said.

(With agency inputs)

PM Modi's visit focuses on strengthening India's ties with Europe and the Gulf region. Bilateral trade and investment are expected to see significant growth as a result of this tour. The visit highlights India's strategic partnerships in technology, renewable energy, and defense.

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