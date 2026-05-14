Madonna, Shakira And BTS Set To Perform At 2026 World Cup Final

American singer Madonna, Colombian superstar Shakira, and South Korean group BTS are expected to perform during the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, USA, AzerNEWS reports.

“Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show at the New Jersey stadium on July 19,” the announcement stated.

The show will be hosted by Coldplay's Chris Martin and produced in partnership with Global Citizen. It is also set to raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to improve access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.

The event is expected to be one of the most globally watched halftime performances in sports history, blending music, culture, and football on an unprecedented scale. Organizers are reportedly planning a multi-stage setup inside the stadium, designed to allow rapid transitions between artists from completely different genres and regions.

Interestingly, this would mark one of the first times such globally diverse superstars share a single World Cup stage, highlighting FIFA's growing focus on turning the final into not just a sporting event, but a worldwide entertainment spectacle.