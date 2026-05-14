Musicians Called To Join In And Perform In Falkirk - Make Music Day On June 21St

MENAFN - Pressat) In celebration of Make Music Day, an international festival of music making on June 21st, musicians will come together in Falkirk for a spectacular performance - and everyone is invited to join in!

The Big Summer Wind Orchestra and Choir will assemble in Helix Park, near the Kelpies, for a glorious celebration of music at a giant scale. Previous events have brought together everything from piccolos to contrabass clarinets with a full range of singing voices, and the first concert in Scotland should be just as huge and exciting.

Do you have a musical instrument in the attic, and the case hasn't been opened in a while? Are you a shower singer and would love to showcase your voice to the world? Now is your chance! Musicians from across the region will gather for this special one-off performance, and absolutely everyone is invited to register and join in. No experience required and no rehearsal is necessary. An expert musical director will guide us through specially prepared sheet music suitable for everyone. Best of all, it is completely free to take part.

There is still time to sign up - any wind, brass or percussion player, or singer, can register to take part. Complete the online form to ensure your space, and receive sheet music and full instructions in advance. All you need to bring along is your instrument and music stand, or just your voice. Simply visit the website at to register and find out more.

The event will include brand new compositions and arrangements especially for the event, alongside our range of classical favourites and popular songs. Some specially commissioned Scottish folk song arrangements will even be premiered. From chart-topping hits to opera choruses, and folk song to musical theatre, there will be something for everyone in the programme.

The first Big Wind Orchestra and Choir event in Scotland will be hosted in Falkirk at the beautiful Helix Park, near the Kelpies statues. With a stunning backdrop, and all the park facilities and activities open on the day, it's a superb location for musicians from across the central belt to come and participate.

Event co-ordinator, Adam Funnell, said“our huge event on Make Music Day will bring together scores of musicians into a unique ensemble. We want people to dust off their instruments and warm up their voices, especially if they don't usually perform in a group. Hundreds of musicians performing such a wide range of music, in the stunning location, will make for a wonderful concert.”

The event is proudly co-organised by Making Music and supported by Falkirk Council. This performance is part of the Make Music Day UK events popping up across the country, including Big Wind Orchestra and Choir events in every UK nation. From libraries, pubs and shopping centres, to parks, gardens and the biggest concert halls, June 21st will be filled with music making wherever you are.