DFCC Bank Wins For Customer-Centric Innovation At ACEF Awards

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DFCC Bank PLC has been recognised at the 15th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards, receiving multiple accolades across digital engagement, experiential marketing, purpose-led communication, and community-driven initiatives.

The recognition reflects a broader shift in how the Bank approaches customer engagement - moving beyond conventional banking communication towards experiences and platforms that are more relevant, accessible, and connected to the realities of customers' lives.

Among the recognitions, DFCC Bank received a Gold Award for the DFCC ONE App under Best Radio Innovation / Format, highlighting the Bank's efforts to communicate digital banking in ways that are more intuitive, relatable, and accessible to a wider audience.

The Bank also secured four Silver Awards across initiatives spanning women's empowerment, youth development, environmental awareness, and community engagement.

DFCC Aloka was recognised under purpose-led experiential marketing for its continued focus on supporting women through tailored financial solutions, wellbeing initiatives, and community engagement. The Faldo Golf Tournament received recognition for experiential event excellence, reflecting DFCC Bank's support for nurturing young sporting talent and creating pathways for international exposure.

Meanwhile, the Bank's Leopard Conservation Campaign was recognised under cause-related marketing for its contribution towards raising awareness on wildlife conservation and ecological preservation, while DFCC Rataviru Savings received recognition for grassroots engagement through its continued support for Sri Lanka's armed forces and their families.

Collectively, these recognitions reflect the increasingly integrated nature of customer engagement, where digital platforms, community initiatives, financial solutions, and brand storytelling are expected to work together rather than operate independently.

For DFCC Bank, this approach is closely linked to a broader focus on customer-centric banking - one that prioritises relevance, accessibility, and meaningful engagement across different customer segments and communities.

The awards ceremony was held on 30 April 2026 at The Westin Mumbai Garden City in Mumbai, where the Bank's achievements were formally recognised.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, DFCC Bank remains focused on building engagement that is not only innovative, but also grounded in simplicity, purpose, and long-term relevance.