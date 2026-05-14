403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Rejects Military Solution, Reaffirms Stance Against External Pressure
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister has reiterated that disputes involving his country cannot be resolved through military means, insisting that Tehran will not yield to pressure or threats, according to reports citing Iranian media.
Speaking at a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in India, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has been subjected twice within a year to what he described as “brutal and illegal aggression” by the United States and Israel.
As stated by reports, he argued that Iran becomes stronger when faced with pressure, adding that it remains committed to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity while keeping diplomatic channels open.
He emphasized that Iran “will not yield to any pressure or threat,” while stressing that any response from Tehran would be met with what he described as respect.
Araghchi also said Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond forcefully to any external aggression, while maintaining that the country does not seek conflict and is fundamentally peace-oriented.
According to reports, he framed Iran as the party suffering aggression rather than the initiator of hostilities, in reference to recent regional escalations.
The comments come amid continued instability in the Middle East following earlier military actions involving the United States and Israel, which have contributed to heightened tensions and disruptions across the region, including key maritime corridors.
Speaking at a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in India, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has been subjected twice within a year to what he described as “brutal and illegal aggression” by the United States and Israel.
As stated by reports, he argued that Iran becomes stronger when faced with pressure, adding that it remains committed to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity while keeping diplomatic channels open.
He emphasized that Iran “will not yield to any pressure or threat,” while stressing that any response from Tehran would be met with what he described as respect.
Araghchi also said Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond forcefully to any external aggression, while maintaining that the country does not seek conflict and is fundamentally peace-oriented.
According to reports, he framed Iran as the party suffering aggression rather than the initiator of hostilities, in reference to recent regional escalations.
The comments come amid continued instability in the Middle East following earlier military actions involving the United States and Israel, which have contributed to heightened tensions and disruptions across the region, including key maritime corridors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment