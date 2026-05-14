Purefive® Resin Officially Qualifies As Recycled Content Following NJDEP Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Jersey Recycled Content Law Driving Interest in Recycled Material from PureCycle's Dissolution Recycling Process

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) announced a significant regulatory milestone: The Company's PureFive® resin can now be recognized as“postconsumer recycled content” (PCR) under the state of New Jersey's Recycled Content Law (N.J.S.A. 13:1E-99.135 et seq. ). This designation has been made by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) following a thorough review of PureCycle's recycling process. This is a one-year conditional approval and positions PureCycle to be a critical supply partner for brands and manufacturers working to comply with the state's recycled content requirements.

PureCycle will work toward a permanent approval with the NJDEP over the next 12 months. This work will include, but is not limited to, providing documentation of feedstock sources, the type of feedstock processed, PureFive® end-use applications, as well as certain compliance information as requested by the NJDEP.

"This is a landmark moment for PureCycle and for every brand owner working to meet the mandates set by this law. We've had significant customer interest due to this mandate, but many were simply waiting for this regulatory clarity from the NJDEP before moving forward," said PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson. "Generating demand for recycled content is exactly the kind of policy action the world needs if we're serious about creating circular economies."

New Jersey's Recycled Content Law requires manufacturers of rigid plastic containers, beverage containers and other regulated packaging to meet minimum thresholds of postconsumer recycled content. The mandates started at 10% for rigid plastics in 2024 and rise by 10% every three years until reaching 50%. Food-contact packaging is exempt until 2027, but the qualification process for recycled content in these type of applications can take many months, which has led many brand owners to inquire about PureFive® resin over the past year.

PureFive® resin is produced through PureCycle's physical, dissolution recycling process, which removes color, odor, additives and other materials from post-consumer polypropylene to create a recycled resin with properties comparable to new plastic. These properties, including being deemed suitable for food-contact by the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA), allow for PureFive® resin to be used in a wide range of applications. This includes many of the rigid plastic containers that fall under New Jersey's recycled content mandate.

PureCycle sourced more than 10.5 million pounds of post-consumer recycled plastic from the state of New Jersey in 2025, more than any other state. This number is expected to increase in 2026 as the Ironton Facility continues to ramp production.

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About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive® resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the continued execution of PureCycle's business plan, PureCycle expected financial expenditures, future cash needs and availability of liquidity and the expected timing of significant construction milestones for PureCycle's planned future facilities. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or PureCycle's future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as“plan,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“continue,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“should,”“would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of PureCycle's management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in each of PureCycle's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and PureCycle's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for various quarterly periods, those discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by PureCycle and the following: PCT's ability to obtain funding for our operations, future capital requirements and future growth, and to continue as a going concern; PCT's ability to meet, continue to meet, and comply on an ongoing basis with, the numerous regulatory requirements applicable to its PureFive® resin both generally and in food-grade applications and, more broadly, the operations and construction of PCT's facilities (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations); expectations and changes regarding PCT's strategies and future financial performance, including future business plans, expansion plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and PCT's ability to invest in growth initiatives, which could be impacted by significant changes to tariffs on foreign imports; the ability of PCT's first commercial-scale recycling facility in Lawrence County, Ohio (the“Ironton Facility”) to be appropriately certified by Leidos (as defined below), following certain performance and other tests, and commence full-scale commercial operations in a timely and cost-effective manner, or at all; PCT's ability to meet, and to continue to meet, the requirements imposed upon us and our subsidiaries by the funding for its operations, including the funding for the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities (as defined below); PCT's ability to minimize or eliminate the many hazards and operational risks at its manufacturing facilities that can result in potential injury to individuals, disrupt PCT's business, including interruptions or disruptions in operations at PCT's facilities, and subject PCT to liability and increased costs; PCT's ability to complete the necessary funding with respect to, and complete the construction of, the new polypropylene recycling facility in Thailand (the "Thailand Facility"), PCT's first commercial-scale European plant located in Antwerp, Belgium (the "Belgium Facility"), and the purification facility to be built in Augusta, Georgia (the "Augusta Facility" and, together with the Thailand Facility and the Belgium Facility, the“Planned Facilities”) in a timely and cost-effective manner; PCT's ability to procure, sort and process polypropylene plastic waste at our planned plastic waste prep facilities; PCT's ability to maintain exclusivity under The Procter & Gamble Company license; the implementation, market acceptance and success of PCT's business model and growth strategy, which includes PCT's ability to bring a total of one billion pounds of installed polypropylene recycling capability online by 2030, and PCT's ability to meet related construction, regulatory, and financing requirements; the ability to negotiate multi-year offtake agreements at appropriate margins to fund ongoing operations; the possibility that PCT may be adversely affected or potentially impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including interest rates, availability of capital, economic cycles, and other macro-economic impacts (such as tariffs); changes in the prices and availability of materials (such as steel and other materials needed for the construction of future Feed PreP and purification facilities), including those changes caused by inflation, tariffs and supply chain conditions, such as increased transportation costs and global conflicts, and our ability to obtain such materials in a timely and cost-effective manner; the ability to source feedstock with a high polypropylene content at a reasonable cost and the temporary spike in prices due to global conflicts such as the current conflict in the Middle East; the development of direct competitors in the recycled polypropylene segment that could impact the demand for PCT's products; the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings to which PCT is, or may become, a party; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in the prices and availability of labor (including labor shortages), turnover in employees, and increases in employee-related costs; any business disruptions due to political or economic instability, pandemics, or armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and various parties in the Middle East); and operational risks associated with the ability to operate the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities, as and when operative, at nameplate capacity.

PCT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.