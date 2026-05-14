BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: STAB Notice - Biogroup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [14/05/2026] Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. [Biogroup] Post-stabilisation Period Announcement IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [06/05/2026] and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated [14/05/2026] BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman; telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below. Securities

Issuer: BioGroup Guarantor(s) (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 258,467,000 Description: 7.75% Aug 2031 Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPM, CITI, CACIB, NATIXIS, DB, GS

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 6/5/2026 Stabilisation last occurred: 12/5/2026 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 7/5 100.125 100.5 8/5 100 100.25 11/5 99.9 99.9 12/5 99.375 99.55

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.