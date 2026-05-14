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Turkey Denounces Al-Aqsa Mosque Incursion Led by Israeli Minister
(MENAFN) Türkiye has strongly criticized a reported raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque led by an Israeli official accompanied by settlers, describing the incident as a provocative act that threatens regional stability.
According to reports, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday addressing the incident, saying:
"We condemn the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by an Israeli minister accompanied by a group of settlers,"
The ministry further warned that actions undermining the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, regarded as a major Muslim holy site, could heighten tensions and increase instability in the region. It said:
"The statement warned that provocative actions violating the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a Muslim holy site, risk further deepening tension and instability in the region."
The statement also called on the international community to act in defense of Palestinian rights and to halt violations affecting occupied East Jerusalem and its religious sites, adding:
"The statement urged the global community to fulfill its responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stop Israeli violations targeting occupied East Jerusalem and its holy sites."
According to reports, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday addressing the incident, saying:
"We condemn the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by an Israeli minister accompanied by a group of settlers,"
The ministry further warned that actions undermining the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, regarded as a major Muslim holy site, could heighten tensions and increase instability in the region. It said:
"The statement warned that provocative actions violating the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a Muslim holy site, risk further deepening tension and instability in the region."
The statement also called on the international community to act in defense of Palestinian rights and to halt violations affecting occupied East Jerusalem and its religious sites, adding:
"The statement urged the global community to fulfill its responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stop Israeli violations targeting occupied East Jerusalem and its holy sites."
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