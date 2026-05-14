Outbreak Fear In Landi Kotal As Malaria Cases Continue To Rise

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A concerning rise in malaria cases has been reported in various areas of Landi Kotal, a tehsil of Khyber district. According to hospital sources and health department officials, a total of 406 confirmed malaria cases were recorded during the past two months, April and May.

Local residents say the situation is worsening rapidly and warn that if immediate and effective measures are not taken, the disease may spread further, posing a serious threat to human lives.

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The public has urged the health department to take urgent action, including large-scale fogging in affected areas, distribution of mosquito nets, establishment of free medical camps, uninterrupted supply of medicines, and awareness campaigns to control the outbreak.

Residents have also appealed to senior authorities to take immediate notice of the situation and implement practical steps on an emergency basis to prevent further spread of the disease.