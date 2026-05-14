403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Stocks End Wednesday in Green
(MENAFN) European equity markets closed in the green Wednesday, with investors channeling optimism around President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to China and its potential to accelerate a permanent resolution to the US-Iran conflict.
The continent-wide Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark rose 0.79%, ending the session at 611.42 points.
The advance was felt across major bourses. Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.76%, closing at 24,136.81, while Italy's FTSE MIB 30 led regional performers with a 1% climb to 49,480.7. Across the Channel, the UK's FTSE 100 posted a 0.58% gain to reach 10,325.35, and France's CAC 40 rounded out the day with a 0.35% uptick, finishing at 8,007.97.
The single currency slipped modestly against the dollar, with the euro/dollar pair changing hands at 1.1709 as of 1700 GMT, off 0.25% on the day.
Underpinning the day's risk-on mood was growing market conviction that Trump's Beijing trip could represent a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts to lock in a lasting ceasefire between Washington and Tehran — a development that would carry significant consequences for global stability and energy markets alike.
In the United Kingdom, longer-dated gilt yields pulled back after Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Cabinet members Tuesday that he would not resign despite growing calls for him to step down following the Labour Party's defeat in local elections. Even so, the political backdrop in Britain remained unsettled, keeping investors cautious on UK-specific assets.
Macroeconomic data out of the eurozone offered little in the way of momentum. The bloc's economy expanded by just 0.1% in the first quarter relative to the preceding three months, with employment growth mirroring that tepid pace at 0.1% over the same period. Industrial output across the euro area managed a 0.2% monthly increase in March, though on an annual basis it contracted 2.1% — a reminder of the structural pressures still weighing on the region's manufacturing base.
The continent-wide Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark rose 0.79%, ending the session at 611.42 points.
The advance was felt across major bourses. Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.76%, closing at 24,136.81, while Italy's FTSE MIB 30 led regional performers with a 1% climb to 49,480.7. Across the Channel, the UK's FTSE 100 posted a 0.58% gain to reach 10,325.35, and France's CAC 40 rounded out the day with a 0.35% uptick, finishing at 8,007.97.
The single currency slipped modestly against the dollar, with the euro/dollar pair changing hands at 1.1709 as of 1700 GMT, off 0.25% on the day.
Underpinning the day's risk-on mood was growing market conviction that Trump's Beijing trip could represent a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts to lock in a lasting ceasefire between Washington and Tehran — a development that would carry significant consequences for global stability and energy markets alike.
In the United Kingdom, longer-dated gilt yields pulled back after Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Cabinet members Tuesday that he would not resign despite growing calls for him to step down following the Labour Party's defeat in local elections. Even so, the political backdrop in Britain remained unsettled, keeping investors cautious on UK-specific assets.
Macroeconomic data out of the eurozone offered little in the way of momentum. The bloc's economy expanded by just 0.1% in the first quarter relative to the preceding three months, with employment growth mirroring that tepid pace at 0.1% over the same period. Industrial output across the euro area managed a 0.2% monthly increase in March, though on an annual basis it contracted 2.1% — a reminder of the structural pressures still weighing on the region's manufacturing base.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment