403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Raid, Shut Down West Bank Charity Organization
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces stormed and shuttered a charitable organization in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, conducting a raid on its premises before issuing a formal closure order, local sources reported.
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles advanced onto Abdul Rahim Mahmoud Street in Nablus, where soldiers forcibly searched the offices of the Madeed charity organization, ransacking its contents in the process, sources told media.
Authorities subsequently posted an official closure order against the organization, citing allegations that it was "providing services to an illegal organization," without giving further details, according to the sources.
In a series of simultaneous operations across the West Bank, Israeli forces conducted pre-dawn raids spanning multiple cities and towns, detaining an unspecified number of Palestinians in the process.
Local sources confirmed the incursions extended across Nablus, Bethlehem, and Hebron in the south, as well as Salfit, and towns across Jenin and Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.
Thursday's operations unfolded against a backdrop of sharply escalating violence across the territory, with a surge in assaults on Palestinian villages, arson attacks targeting civilian property, and accelerating land seizures by occupying forces.
The broader West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has witnessed a relentless intensification of Israeli military activity — encompassing raids, mass arrests, shootings, and the excessive use of force — alongside a parallel rise in settler violence against Palestinians and their property.
Since October 2023, the cumulative toll has reached devastating proportions: Israeli army operations and occupier attacks have claimed the lives of 1,155 Palestinians, left approximately 11,750 wounded, and resulted in the arrest of nearly 22,000 individuals, according to official Palestinian figures.
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles advanced onto Abdul Rahim Mahmoud Street in Nablus, where soldiers forcibly searched the offices of the Madeed charity organization, ransacking its contents in the process, sources told media.
Authorities subsequently posted an official closure order against the organization, citing allegations that it was "providing services to an illegal organization," without giving further details, according to the sources.
In a series of simultaneous operations across the West Bank, Israeli forces conducted pre-dawn raids spanning multiple cities and towns, detaining an unspecified number of Palestinians in the process.
Local sources confirmed the incursions extended across Nablus, Bethlehem, and Hebron in the south, as well as Salfit, and towns across Jenin and Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.
Thursday's operations unfolded against a backdrop of sharply escalating violence across the territory, with a surge in assaults on Palestinian villages, arson attacks targeting civilian property, and accelerating land seizures by occupying forces.
The broader West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has witnessed a relentless intensification of Israeli military activity — encompassing raids, mass arrests, shootings, and the excessive use of force — alongside a parallel rise in settler violence against Palestinians and their property.
Since October 2023, the cumulative toll has reached devastating proportions: Israeli army operations and occupier attacks have claimed the lives of 1,155 Palestinians, left approximately 11,750 wounded, and resulted in the arrest of nearly 22,000 individuals, according to official Palestinian figures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment