Indian Army, Navy Sign Landmark Pact To Strengthen Joint Warfare

New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening inter-Service cooperation and fostering greater jointness, the Indian Army and the Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Association on Affiliation on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Association was signed by Lt Gen VPS Kaushik, Adjutant General, on behalf of the Indian Army, and Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Chief of Personnel, on behalf of the Indian Navy.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, were present during the ceremony.

“In today's complex and evolving security environment, national security demands the protection of territorial integrity as well as the safeguarding of India's maritime and economic interests. While the Indian Navy plays a pivotal role in securing the nation's maritime domain and ensuring safe and uninterrupted trade, the Indian Army remains central to the defence, stability and security of the Indian subcontinent,” a defence official said.

“Future operations will increasingly require rapid decision-making, cross-domain coordination and interoperable capabilities, making seamless synergy between the Services essential.”

The Memorandum of Association seeks to institutionalise inter-Service cooperation, enhance mutual understanding, strengthen operational cohesion and foster enduring professional camaraderie between formations, regiments, institutions, establishments and ships of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

The relevance of such integration was amply demonstrated during Operation SINDOOR, wherein coordinated efforts of the three Services contributed to remarkable operational success.

The Memorandum will pave the way for future inter-Service affiliations and lay down broad guidelines governing affiliation activities between the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

These affiliations will provide structured opportunities for professional exchanges, familiarisation with each other's operational ethos, joint activities and greater appreciation of respective roles and capabilities.

The signing of the Memorandum marks another important milestone in the ongoing efforts towards greater jointness, integration and synergy between the Armed Forces, in keeping with the requirements of future-ready, integrated and multi-domain operations.