Virat Kohli Breaks Records With 400+ Runs In 12 IPL Seasons, Surpasses MSD In All-Time IPL Appearances

Virat Kohli set new benchmarks in IPL history during RCB's clash with KKR in Raipur. He became the first player to score 400+ runs in 12 different seasons, and overtook Dhoni and Rohit in all‐time IPL appearances.

Kohli became the first player to score 400 or more runs in 12 different IPL seasons, extending his lead over David Warner, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma, who each have nine.

During his unbeaten 105 against KKR, Kohli reached 14,000 T20 runs in just 409 innings, the fastest ever. He surpassed Chris Gayle, David Warner, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, and Kieron Pollard.

Kohli now tops the list of most IPL appearances with 279 matches, overtaking MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (278 each). Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, and Shikhar Dhawan follow behind.