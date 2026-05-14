ESET Announces Integration With Sekoia



By joining forces, the Sekoia and ESET integration aims to provide organizations with a means to considerably improve their security postures. Key benefits include faster deployment, unified visibility for endpoint events, automated response workflows, and advanced detection capabilities thanks to ESET telemetry and Sekoia's CTI-powered Sigma rules.

PARIS and BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a leader in cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced an integration of ESET with Sekoia, a leading provider of detection and response solutions, to enhance the security resiliency of organizations.

These days, security teams are facing vast amounts of pressure to have their fingers on the pulse of all things security, adjusting their workflows to detect and contain threats as quickly as possible, and doing so across multiple tools and data sources. However, when endpoint alerts are isolated from these broader workflows (and critical context), investigations tend to take longer. This can create further issues down the line, where this complexity gives way to alert fatigue, missed detections, and in the end, incidents or potentially even a data breach.

ESET, keen on solving this problem, laid down foundational efforts to make the ESET PROTECT platform comprehensively simple, with a focus on ease of use and visibility. The same idea spurred the development of our integrations, where each solves a different security dilemma, thus venting pressure from select SOC workflows.

Sekoia's mission-offering businesses and public organizations a scalable non-disruptive AI SOC platform to deliver the best protection technologies against cyber threats-echoes our own, which is why integrating makes perfect sense.

On that note, ESET PROTECT's integration with Sekoia Defend brings endpoint protection and AI-driven detection together in a coordinated workflow. By forwarding endpoint telemetry and alerts from ESET PROTECT to Sekoia Defend, the integration enables enriched correlation, advanced detection logic, and automated response actions. This synergy helps SOC teams resolve incidents faster and more efficiently.

“The integration between Sekoia Defend and ESET PROTECT is a powerful combination for SOC teams,” said Vikraman Selvarajan, Global Director of Strategic Alliances at Sekoia.“By uniting ESET's rich endpoint telemetry with our CTI-driven detection and automated response capabilities, we are giving analysts the critical context they need to cut through the noise and respond to threats at machine speed. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building an open, interoperable security ecosystem and providing organizations with the autonomy and advanced capabilities necessary to defend against today's sophisticated cyber threats.”

The way the integration works is that ESET PROTECT (Cloud or On-Prem) exports endpoint telemetry in JSON format via secure syslog (TLS). Events are sent to a configured forwarder, which includes the Sekoia intake key, and securely forwards data to Sekoia Intake. Within Sekoia Defend, events are parsed, normalized, enriched with CTI, and processed through detection rules. Correlated alerts are escalated with full context, enabling analysts to investigate incidents and initiate automated response actions through integrated playbooks and ESET PROTECT APIs.

“At ESET, we put our customers at the center of everything we do and building an open security ecosystem with like-minded partners is a core part of that commitment. Security leaders across enterprises, SOCs, and MSSPs are under constant pressure to simplify operations without sacrificing visibility or protection. By integrating ESET PROTECT with Sekoia Defend, we combine our research-driven endpoint telemetry with Sekoia's advanced XDR capabilities, delivering greater context, faster response, and more effective threat management. As two European cybersecurity vendors, we're also proud to support organizations that value trusted, 'Made in EU' technologies,” said Wolf Schumacher, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at ESET.

See Sekoia's in-depth guide on making the integration work.

Discover more about Sekoia.

Visit our ESET integrations page for more information about what's possible with ESET.

See how ESET telemetry informs more than just response workflows.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown-securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

About Sekoia

Sekoia.io is a European cybersecurity technology company and leading provider of detection and response solutions, boosted by AI and Cyber Threat Intelligence. By combining threat anticipation through knowledge of attackers with automation of detection and response, the Sekoia AI SOC platform provides security teams with a unified view and total control over their information systems. Its open approach and interoperability with third-party solutions enable organizations to take full advantage of their existing technologies. Sekoia.io gives its customers the means to focus their human resources on high-value-added missions, optimize their cyber-defense strategy, and regain the advantage against advanced cyber threats.

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