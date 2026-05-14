Nuro Expands To Germany, Establishing A European Base For Its Universal Autonomy Platform

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) New Germany hub marks the next step in scaling Nuro's generalizable Level 4 self-driving technology into Europe

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. 14th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Nuro, Inc. (“Nuro”), a leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced it is establishing operations in Germany, creating its first on-the-ground presence in Europe and extending the Nuro DriverTM, its scalable Level 4 AI driver, into another major global market.

Located in the Munich area, Nuro's Germany office will serve as the company's European hub, supporting engineering, operations, and partner engagement. The new presence brings Nuro closer to one of the world's most important automotive and mobility ecosystems and strengthens its ability to validate and adapt its technology for Europe.

Nuro is building a universal autonomy platform designed to support deployment across personally owned vehicles, robotaxis, and logistics. This approach reduces integration complexity, accelerates development, and establishes a consistent technical foundation across a range of vehicle applications.

Germany builds on Nuro's growing global footprint, which already includes operations in the United States and Japan. In Japan, Nuro demonstrated zero-shot autonomy with the Nuro Driver, showing its platform could operate in a new driving environment without prior training on local driving data. That work demonstrated Nuro's ability to adapt its technology to a new driving environment and reinforced its broader strategy to scale the Nuro Driver across global markets.

“Expanding to Germany is an important step in Nuro becoming a truly global autonomy company,” said Dave Ferguson, co-founder and co-CEO of Nuro.“We're developing a universal Level 4 platform that can serve partners across vehicle categories and regions, and this expansion brings us closer to the partners, road conditions, and regulatory environments that will shape long-term deployment.”

Germany will introduce a broader range of road infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that will further strengthen the generalizability of the Nuro Driver. Safety remains Nuro's highest priority, and as the company expands into Europe, it will continue its measured approach grounded in disciplined testing and close engagement with regulators, policymakers, first responders, and local communities.

About Nuro

Nuro is a physical AI company building level 4 self-driving technology that extends across vehicles, use cases, and markets. Nuro's universal autonomy platform and generalizable AI driver, the Nuro DriverTM, give the global mobility ecosystem a scalable path to full autonomy. Combining real-world deployment experience with a flexible, partner-led model, the company is working toward a future where millions of autonomous vehicles driven by Nuro help make life safer, more fulfilling, and more connected.