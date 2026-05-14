Dubai Esports & Games Festival Introduces Inaugural Education & Gaming Summit On 4 June To Empower Next Generation And Advance Dubai's Fast-Growing Industry

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Game Expo Hall, free registration is now open with UAE students aged 16+ and graduates encouraged not to miss out on attending this milestone edition and discover career opportunities in the gaming industry. Young people can look forward to having direct access to recruiters, industry leaders and advice from a series of experts engaging in panel discussions. -p

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,May 2026: Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) will host its inaugural Education & Gaming Summit next month, bringing together students, universities, and global industry leaders to unlock meaningful pathways into the gaming sector. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), free registration is open for students aged 16 and above, and graduates, across the UAE to be part of one of the region's most future-focused gaming and esports platforms. The summit will focus on ensuring that students and attendees have direct, practical exposure to the industry, as well as opportunities to network with experts, recruiters, and decision-makers shaping the future of gaming, while enhancing their understanding of the evolving gaming ecosystem. This is part of the Meet and Match – a dedicated networking space where industry professionals, businesses, speakers and educators can connect with students looking for careers in the gaming sector. Leading Dubai universities offering gaming programmes will be present, giving students a unique opportunity to speak with them directly, ask questions, and explore academic pathways into the gaming industry, gaining clear guidance as they plan their next steps. Participants will also gain hands-on career insights - from a CV clinic and internship opportunities to understanding the technical, creative, and soft skills required to succeed in the gaming industry. Students can also attend a series of workshops during the summit. Topics will focus on a wide range including the use of AI in game development, the growth of the esports industry with insights on how people can pursue a career, and a live crash course on building playable experiences. Furthermore, the Summit directly supports Dubai's ambition to become a global hub for gaming innovation, talent and investment, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Muna Al Falasi, Director of Esports and Games Strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“The launch of the first DEF Education & Gaming Summit marks a strategic step forward for Dubai Esports & Games Festival, reinforcing our commitment to developing future talent and accelerating industry growth. “As the industry rapidly grows both here in Dubai and around the world, there has never been a more important time to equip young people with the right tools, access, and connections. The summit provides a high-impact platform for students to engage directly with industry leaders, explore real career opportunities, and understand how to succeed in this rapidly evolving sector.” As part of the summit, a number of panel discussions will take place during the day. Attendees will hear from experts representing leading local, regional and global companies – such as DMCC, Pixel Perfect MENA, Bandai Namco, Tencent's Level Infinite and TikTok LIVE – offering insights into the future of gaming, emerging trends, and opportunities across the ecosystem. Key panel topics include the 'Breaking Into the Gaming Industry in Dubai: From Game Design to Publishing' which will explore Dubai's growing gaming ecosystem and how to build a career in the region. Attendees can also gain an understanding of how universities are introducing esports programmes and creating pathways as part of the 'Universities & Esports – Understanding the industry and launching campus programmes' panel discussion. The DEF Education & Gaming Summit on 4 June forms part of the wider Dubai Esports & Games Festival (22 May – 7 June 2026), a citywide programme of events, competitions, and experiences. GameExpo will also take place from 5 to 7 June, with early-bird tickets still on sale from AED 10, offering accessible entry into one of the region's largest gaming events. About Dubai Esports & Games Festival: Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world. About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.