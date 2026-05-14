Uzbekistan, Japanese Firms Discuss Accelerating Geological Exploration Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ITOCHU and JOGMEC discussed opportunities to accelerate ongoing projects in geological exploration in Uzbekistan through investment, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek government.

The discussions were held during a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, led by Minister Bobir Islamov, and Japanese companies ITOCHU and JOGMEC.

The Japanese side emphasized proposals aimed at improving the efficiency of exploration activities and expanding investment participation in Uzbekistan's mining sector, highlighting the strategic importance of bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the introduction of new technologies in geological exploration in Uzbekistan.

--