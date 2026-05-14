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Genmish India Private Limited Launches Advanced Digital Marketing Training Program In Patna
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Genmish India Private Limited, a fast-growing digital marketing company and training institute based in Patna, has officially launched its advanced Digital Marketing training program in Patna, offering live project experience and industry-recognized certification. Designed for students, working professionals, freelancers, startup owners, and entrepreneurs, the course focuses on developing practical skills in SEO, Social Media Marketing, PPC Advertising, Content Marketing, Graphics Designing, and overall digital branding strategies aligned with current industry standards.
With the rapid growth of online businesses and digital platforms, Genmish India aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world digital marketing implementation. The newly launched program is structured to provide hands-on experience through live campaigns, practical assignments, and real-time project execution, enabling learners to gain industry exposure while building job-ready expertise.
The training curriculum includes comprehensive modules covering Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads, Meta Ads, Social Media Management, Website Optimization, Lead Generation, Branding, YouTube Marketing, Email Marketing, Canva & Graphics Designing, and analytics tools such as Google Analytics and Google Search Console. Students will also learn advanced strategies to improve online visibility, audience engagement, and business growth in competitive digital markets.
Our objective is to create skilled digital professionals who can confidently work on real projects and help businesses grow online,” said the management team of Genmish India Private Limited. This program is designed not only to teach digital marketing concepts but also to provide practical exposure that prepares students for jobs, freelancing opportunities, and entrepreneurship.
Backed by an experienced team of digital marketers and creative professionals, Genmish India Private Limited has been actively helping businesses strengthen their online presence through result-oriented digital marketing services. The company's new training initiative further reflects its commitment to empowering youth and aspiring professionals in Bihar with modern digital skills and career-focused learning opportunities.
Headquartered in Patna, Genmish India Private Limited continues to expand its services in SEO, social media marketing, branding, website development, paid advertising, and creative designing while also focusing on professional skill development and digital education.
About Genmish India Private Limited:
Genmish India Private Limited is a leading digital marketing company and training institute in Patna, offering services including SEO, PPC, social media marketing, branding, website development, graphics designing, and online business growth solutions. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and practical learning, the company is committed to helping businesses and individuals succeed in the digital world.
For media inquiries, contact:
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Location: Patna, Bihar
Company: Genmish India Private Limited
Contact No.: +91 8603999789
With the rapid growth of online businesses and digital platforms, Genmish India aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world digital marketing implementation. The newly launched program is structured to provide hands-on experience through live campaigns, practical assignments, and real-time project execution, enabling learners to gain industry exposure while building job-ready expertise.
The training curriculum includes comprehensive modules covering Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads, Meta Ads, Social Media Management, Website Optimization, Lead Generation, Branding, YouTube Marketing, Email Marketing, Canva & Graphics Designing, and analytics tools such as Google Analytics and Google Search Console. Students will also learn advanced strategies to improve online visibility, audience engagement, and business growth in competitive digital markets.
Our objective is to create skilled digital professionals who can confidently work on real projects and help businesses grow online,” said the management team of Genmish India Private Limited. This program is designed not only to teach digital marketing concepts but also to provide practical exposure that prepares students for jobs, freelancing opportunities, and entrepreneurship.
Backed by an experienced team of digital marketers and creative professionals, Genmish India Private Limited has been actively helping businesses strengthen their online presence through result-oriented digital marketing services. The company's new training initiative further reflects its commitment to empowering youth and aspiring professionals in Bihar with modern digital skills and career-focused learning opportunities.
Headquartered in Patna, Genmish India Private Limited continues to expand its services in SEO, social media marketing, branding, website development, paid advertising, and creative designing while also focusing on professional skill development and digital education.
About Genmish India Private Limited:
Genmish India Private Limited is a leading digital marketing company and training institute in Patna, offering services including SEO, PPC, social media marketing, branding, website development, graphics designing, and online business growth solutions. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and practical learning, the company is committed to helping businesses and individuals succeed in the digital world.
For media inquiries, contact:
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Location: Patna, Bihar
Company: Genmish India Private Limited
Contact No.: +91 8603999789
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