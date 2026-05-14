Seven People Injured In Kyiv Region Due To Russian Attack Damage Reported In Five Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, seven people, including a child, were injured as a result of a Russian attack on May 14, and damage was reported in five districts.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram.

Damage and fires were reported in the Obukhiv, Brovary, Fastiv, Boryspil, and Bila Tserkva districts.

Two people were injured in the Fastiv district, and five in the Boryspil district, including a child.

Also in the Boryspil district, rescuers evacuated 30 residents from a high-rise building.

Private residential houses, apartments, outbuildings, and cars were damaged. Firefighters extinguished fires in residential areas.

Rescue workers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are on the scene, and all relevant services have been mobilized. Information is being updated.

As noted by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, five people were injured in the Boryspil district.

A 56-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were hospitalized. The man has multiple shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and chest, as well as lacerations and lacerated wounds. The woman has shrapnel wounds and a penetrating facial injury.

A three-year-old child and two women, aged 37 and 20, were also injured. They received medical care on site and do not require hospitalization.

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Two women, aged 42 and 32, were injured in the Fastiv district. One of them sustained multiple lacerations to both limbs. The other is suffering from emotional shock and an acute stress reaction. Neither requires hospitalization. All necessary medical care was provided on site.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv region came under a massive Russian attack on the night of May 14. Earlier reports indicated six casualties.

Photo: State Emergency Service