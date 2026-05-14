Construction Contract In Estonia (Infrastructure Of The Krulli Quarter In Tallinn)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 13 May 2026, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Krulli Kvartal signed a construction agreement for the construction of infrastructure in the Krulli Quarter in Northern Tallinn.

The contract covers the first phase of infrastructure of the Krull Quarter. The works will involve the construction of utility lines, walkways, and streets serving the quarter, as well as landscaping.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 7 million, plus VAT. The construction works will be completed by summer 2028.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

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AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.