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Delhi: Two Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman On Private Bus In Nangloi

Delhi: Two Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman On Private Bus In Nangloi


2026-05-14 12:45:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly raping a woman on a private bus in West Delhi's Nangloi area, officials said on Thursday. The police launched the investigation after the woman lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly, police arrested both of the accused and seized the bus used in the incident. The police said they are investigating the case from every possible angle. More details awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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