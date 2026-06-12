Govt To Host Global Wind Day 2026 Conference To Accelerate India's Wind Energy Growth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Friday that it will host the Global Wind Day 2026 Conference on June 15, 2026 in Goa under the theme "Wind Energy: From Ambition to Acceleration".

The conference will spotlight priorities for the next phase of India's wind sector, including resource adequacy, grid readiness, capacity addition, domestic manufacturing competitiveness, export opportunities, and advancements in forecasting and renewable energy firming.

Several industry reports and knowledge papers will be released at the event, including one that highlights India's potential to become a global hub for wind turbine manufacturing and exports.

The conference will host plenary sessions and panel discussions with government, regulators, developers, manufacturers, and experts to identify practical measures for accelerating deployment, improving execution, and strengthening domestic capabilities.

"As the sector enters its next growth phase, Global Wind Day 2026 will serve as a key milestone in shaping a roadmap for sustained expansion and clean energy ambitions," the statement noted.

India has become the world's fourth-largest wind power market. The country aims to generate 100 GW of wind energy by 2030 and 155 GW by 2035, as part of an overall goal of 500 GW non-fossil capacity and net-zero emissions by 2070.

“Wind energy lies at the heart of India's renewable strategy, and the record 6.1 GW addition in 2025–26 shows what strong policy and industry collaboration can achieve. The next phase demands acceleration,” said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs.

On Global Wind Day 2026, the focus must shift from ambition to execution, as India also positions itself to seize global export opportunities, the minister noted.

The Union minister had earlier this year made a strong pitch for global investors towards opportunities in India's clean and green energy sector at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

-IANS

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