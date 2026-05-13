Abu Dhabi Streamlines Project Approvals Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -Dubai
Abu Dhabi has moved to tighten control over its infrastructure delivery pipeline with a unified governance framework designed to cut approval delays, improve coordination and accelerate capital projects across the emirate.
The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre announced the framework on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026, bringing 14 government entities into a common mechanism covering municipalities, utilities, energy providers, transport authorities and telecommunications operators. The move is aimed at reducing friction in a project ecosystem where large-scale urban expansion, housing, mobility, utilities and public-realm works increasingly depend on faster inter-agency decisions.
The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, alongside senior officials and infrastructure leaders attending the summit. The agreement places ADPIC at the centre of a coordinated approvals model intended to support the emirate's capital projects portfolio and improve delivery discipline across public works.
A central feature of the framework is the acceleration of No-Objection Certificates, a critical step in infrastructure development that often requires clearance from several public and service entities before work can proceed. By bringing the relevant bodies into a single governance structure, Abu Dhabi is seeking to reduce duplication, shorten escalation channels and address delays before they affect construction timelines or wider development schedules.
The framework also establishes a Joint Committee chaired by ADPIC and composed of senior representatives from participating entities. The committee will examine stalled or escalated approval requests, identify the causes of delay and enforce corrective action plans within defined timelines. Its mandate is expected to strengthen accountability by moving difficult inter-agency issues from fragmented correspondence into a formal decision-making structure.See also Hormuz shock dims ceasefire hopes
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said the new mechanism represented more than an administrative reform, describing it as a signal that Abu Dhabi was aligning infrastructure governance with the scale of its development ambitions. The emirate's infrastructure agenda has expanded sharply as population growth, industrial diversification, tourism, housing demand and transport investment reshape planning priorities across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, said the framework would support a more integrated model for infrastructure delivery by improving alignment between entities, speeding up decision-making and raising efficiency across the project lifecycle. The approach reflects a broader shift in Abu Dhabi's public-sector delivery model, where governance, data, utilities coordination and procurement discipline are being treated as core elements of project execution rather than back-office functions.
ADIS 2026, held from 12 to 14 May at ADNEC's International Convention Centre, has placed infrastructure governance, smart cities, sustainable construction and future urban development at the centre of its programme. The summit is expected to draw more than 7,000 attendees, including government officials, developers, contractors, investors, consultants and technology providers. Its 2026 theme,“The Urban Evolution: Rethinking Cities, Redefining Lifestyles,” reflects Abu Dhabi's attempt to position infrastructure not only as construction activity but as a foundation for economic competitiveness and liveability.
The governance framework comes as Abu Dhabi promotes more than $100 billion in infrastructure and construction development opportunities, with a separate push to mobilise developers, investment bodies and strategic partners behind a $57 billion urban development agenda. Major entities linked to the summit ecosystem include Modon, Aldar, Bloom Holding, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, LEAD Development, Reportage and Etihad Rail.See also Emirates Group reports $6.6 billion record profits
For contractors and developers, faster NOC processing could reduce uncertainty around project mobilisation, design changes, utility connections and site execution. For government entities, the framework offers a clearer route to resolve conflicts involving road access, power connections, water and wastewater networks, telecoms infrastructure, district cooling, public transport corridors and municipal permits. These issues can carry high financial costs when decisions are delayed across complex project packages.
The reform also reflects the growing importance of infrastructure governance in Gulf economies pursuing large urban programmes. Project pipelines across the region are expanding, but delivery pressure has intensified because of supply-chain constraints, labour availability, rising technical complexity and tighter sustainability requirements. Abu Dhabi's framework attempts to address those risks through procedural coordination rather than by adding another layer of bureaucracy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment