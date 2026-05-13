UAE Builders Retain Financial Cushion Arabian Post

UAE property developers are expected to keep construction programmes moving and meet debt obligations over the next 12 months, as strong cash reserves and positive operating cash flow provide a buffer against softer sales, wider payment plans and geopolitical uncertainty.

Moody's assessment points to a market under pressure but not in distress. Sales momentum has cooled as conflict across the Middle East unsettles investor sentiment, yet there is no evidence so far of a sharp freeze in demand. Developers have responded by offering promotions and more flexible payment terms rather than cutting headline prices, signalling that pricing discipline remains broadly intact even as buyers take longer to commit.

The finding matters for Dubai and Abu Dhabi because the sector is entering a more difficult phase after years of rapid expansion. Off-plan sales became the main engine of the boom, supported by population growth, visa reforms, overseas wealth inflows and the UAE's appeal as a low-tax business hub. That model depends heavily on confidence, advance payments and timely construction, making liquidity a decisive test for developers as regional risk premiums rise.

Major listed players are better placed than during earlier downturns. Balance sheets have strengthened, backlogs remain large and several developers have locked in revenue visibility through sales made during the upcycle. Aldar reported full-year 2025 group sales of AED40.6 billion, with UAE sales of AED35.5 billion, while its development revenue backlog reached AED71.7 billion, including AED61 billion in the UAE. The company also reported AED14.2 billion in free and unrestricted cash and AED16.4 billion in committed undrawn bank facilities at the end of December 2025.

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Emaar Properties remains central to the market's credit profile. Dubai Holding became its largest shareholder this week after acquiring a 22.27 per cent stake from Investment Corporation of Dubai, lifting its holding to 29.73 per cent. The transaction, valued at about $6.5 billion based on the preceding market close, keeps state-linked ownership within Dubai's investment network while reinforcing confidence in Emaar's asset base and long-term role in the emirate's property economy.

Market volatility has nevertheless become harder to ignore. Shares in leading developers came under pressure after Iranian strikes on Gulf states, and Emaar's stock was down about 15 per cent for the year by Tuesday. Bond markets, an important funding channel for developers, have also faced tighter conditions as investors demand higher compensation for regional risk.

The immediate concern is not only sales velocity but delivery risk. Any sustained disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could raise construction costs, delay access to building materials and weaken investor confidence. Higher energy prices and constrained shipping would feed directly into project economics, particularly for developers with aggressive delivery schedules or weaker access to bank funding.