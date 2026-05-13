Congratulating The Bahamas' Prime Minister Philip Davis On His Reelection

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States congratulates Prime Minister Philip Davis on his electoral victory. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of The Bahamas to advance transparent and reliable economic and infrastructure partnerships that support sustainable growth, regional stability, and increased opportunity for both Americans and Bahamians.

The United States appreciates the efforts of domestic and international observers, including the Organization of American States Electoral Observation Mission, which helped reinforce transparency and confidence in The Bahamas' general elections.