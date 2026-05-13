New Jersey Fraud Alert: The Rise In Check Theft Targeting Stay NJ Payments

MENAFN - Saving Advice) “Affordability concerns are pushing New Jerseyans to the brink,” New Jersey's AARP state Director Chris Widelo said. The Stay NJ program has helped urge many older adults to stay in the northern state. However, of those who have considered moving, 67% say that the cost of living is a factor. Receiving a rebate check from the state has helped offset some of those costs. But now, fraud experts are warning residents that criminals may already be targeting those checks.

As paper checks tied to property tax relief programs arrive in mailboxes across the state, retirees are reporting growing concerns about stolen mail, altered checks, and identity-related scams. Officials are now urging retirees to watch carefully for stay NJ payment fraud and take extra precautions when checking mail or depositing benefit checks. Here's what you need to know.

Stay NJ Payments Are Bringing New Attention to Mail Theft Risks

New Jersey's Stay NJ program was designed to help older homeowners reduce the burden of rising property taxes. Eligible seniors may receive thousands of dollars annually through quarterly payments tied to property tax relief programs like Stay NJ, ANCHOR, and Senior Freeze.

Because many retirees still receive paper checks by mail, fraud experts say the program unintentionally creates attractive targets for mail thieves looking for government-issued payments. Criminals often monitor mailboxes, steal envelopes, or use“check washing” techniques to alter stolen checks and redirect funds into fraudulent accounts.

Criminals Are Increasingly Using“Check Washing” Schemes

One growing threat involves check washing, a scam where thieves chemically erase information from stolen checks and rewrite them for larger amounts or different recipients. Fraud investigators across the country have warned that government checks are especially valuable because they often appear legitimate and predictable. Seniors may not immediately realize a check was stolen if they do not monitor mail closely or delay depositing payments.

In some cases, criminals steal checks directly from residential mailboxes before homeowners even know the payments arrived. Consumer advocates say Stay NJ payment fraud may increasingly involve organized mail theft rings targeting neighborhoods known to contain large senior populations.

Retirees May Mistake Delayed Checks for Processing Problems

One reason these scams can continue undetected is that many seniors assume delayed checks are simply caused by government processing backlogs. Stay NJ payments are issued on a rolling schedule, and some retirees may wait days or weeks before becoming concerned about missing mail. You should pay close attention to official payment schedules and contact the state promptly if expected checks do not arrive. Waiting too long to report missing payments may make it harder to recover funds connected to this fraud.

Fraudsters Are Also Using Fake Texts and Emails

Physical mail theft is not the only concern connected to Stay NJ payments. The New Jersey Division of Taxation has already warned residents about phishing scams involving fake texts, emails, and fraudulent websites pretending to offer property tax relief assistance.

Criminals often send messages claiming there is a problem with a payment or application in order to trick seniors into sharing Social Security numbers, banking information, or passwords. Some scammers even impersonate government workers and claim additional verification is needed before benefits can be released. Officials say retirees should never click links in unsolicited messages or provide personal information unless they independently verify the source first.

Paper Checks Continue Creating Security Concerns Nationwide

Mail theft and check fraud have become growing problems across the United States over the last several years. Financial institutions and law enforcement agencies have reported rising cases involving stolen government checks, tax refunds, and benefit payments. Older adults are often targeted because scammers assume retirees may rely heavily on mailed checks and may not monitor bank accounts daily. Even when victims eventually recover stolen funds, the process can involve lengthy investigations, paperwork, and financial stress.

Protecting Property Tax Relief Payments Matters More Than Ever

For many New Jersey retirees, Stay NJ benefits are not extra spending money. They are essential financial support that helps offset rising property taxes and protect retirement budgets. Losing even one quarterly payment to theft or fraud could create serious financial strain for seniors already living on fixed incomes. But you can protect yourself from this kind of fraud. Be sure to monitor mail carefully, verify all communications independently, and report missing checks immediately rather than assuming delays are normal. It's up to you to protect your payment.

Have you or someone you know experienced mail theft, check fraud, or suspicious activity involving government payments? Share your experience in the comments below.