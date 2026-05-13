BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet To Kick Off In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting is set to begin in New Delhi on Thursday under India's 2026 chairship of the expanded grouping, at a time when geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to escalate.

The high-level gathering will be chaired by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, and is expected to witness the participation of foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations. Leaders and delegations have already started arriving in New Delhi for the high-level meeting.

Delegates attending the summit are also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to the national capital.

The meeting will mark the first major ministerial-level engagement under India's BRICS chairship and is expected to play a significant role in shaping the agenda for the BRICS Leaders' Summit scheduled to be held later this year.

During a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that senior diplomats from participating nations would attend the summit and outlined the broad framework of discussions likely to take place during the two-day meeting.

According to the MEA, deliberations are expected to centre on major regional and global developments, strengthening multilateral cooperation among member nations, and advancing reforms in international governance structures in view of evolving geopolitical realities.

“The meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers is scheduled for the 14th and 15th May, and we are presiding over it,” the MEA stated.

Participating countries would decide the level of their respective representation, and more details regarding delegations would be shared once the representatives arrive in New Delhi, according to the ministry.

India recently unveiled the official logo and dedicated website for its BRICS 2026 chairship under the theme“Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Officials said the theme reflects India's“Humanity First” and people-centric approach, an idea that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly emphasised during the 2025 BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro.

This will be the fourth occasion on which India hosts a BRICS summit-level engagement, highlighting New Delhi's expanding role within the grouping as well as among countries of the Global South.