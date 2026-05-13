Multisensor AI Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
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|Three months ended March 31,
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|2026
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|2025
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|Revenue, net
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|1,614
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|$
|1,170
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|Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation)
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|700
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|476
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|Operating expenses:
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|Selling, general and administrative
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|2,989
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|4,139
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|Share-based compensation expense
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|182
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|907
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|Depreciation
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|352
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|280
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|Loss (gain) on asset disposal
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|(15
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|(15
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|Total operating expenses
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|3,508
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|5,311
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|Operating loss
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|(2,594
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|(4,617
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|Interest expense (income), net
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|(155
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|(4
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|Other expense (income), net
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|(1
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|(185
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|Loss before income taxes
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|(2,438
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|(4,428
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|Income tax expense (benefit)
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|33
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|8
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|Net loss
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|(2,471
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|$
|(4,436
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|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
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|Basic
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|2,012,241
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|818,141
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|Diluted
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|2,012,241
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|818,141
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|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
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|Basic
|$
|(1.23
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|$
|(5.42
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|Diluted
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|(1.23
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|(5.42
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MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
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|March 31, 2026
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|December 31, 2025
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|Assets
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|Current assets
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|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,552
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|$
|24,365
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|Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $28 and $17, respectively
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|1,190
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|1,670
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|Inventories, current
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|3,794
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|4,020
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|Other current assets
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|907
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|826
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|Total current assets
|$
|28,443
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|$
|30,881
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|Property, plant and equipment, net
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|3,859
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|4,085
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|Inventories, noncurrent
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|331
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|379
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|Other noncurrent assets
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|202
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|129
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|Total assets
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|32,835
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|$
|35,474
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|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
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|Current liabilities
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|Accounts payable
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|429
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|$
|291
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|Income taxes payable
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|1
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|-
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|Accrued expense
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|820
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|981
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|Contract liabilities
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|893
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|1,255
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|Other current liabilities
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|46
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|121
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|Total current liabilities
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|2,189
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|2,648
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|Contract liabilities, noncurrent
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|854
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|751
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|Warrants
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|10
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|10
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|Deferred tax liabilities, net
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|63
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|33
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|Total liabilities
|$
|3,116
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|$
|3,442
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|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
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|Shareholders' equity
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|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and 2,012,293 and 2,007,613 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
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|-
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|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively and no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
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|Additional paid-in capital
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|98,529
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|98,371
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|Accumulated deficit
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|(68,810
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|(66,339
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|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|29,719
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|32,032
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|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
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|32,835
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|$
|35,474
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MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
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|Three months ended March 31,
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|2026
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|2025
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|Operating Activities:
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|Net loss
|$
|(2,471
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|$
|(4,436
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|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
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|Depreciation
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|352
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|280
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|Non-cash lease activity
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|-
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|35
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|Bad debt expenses (recoveries)
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|17
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|Deferred income tax (income) expense
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|30
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|6
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|Share-based compensation
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|182
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|907
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|Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment
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|(15
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|(15
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|Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:
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|Trade accounts receivable
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|463
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|(10
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|Inventories
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|274
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|(375
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|Other current assets
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|(81
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|126
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|Other noncurrent assets
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|(73
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|(37
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|Trade accounts payable
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|128
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|404
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|Income taxes payable
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|1
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|(59
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|Contract liabilities
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|(362
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|(263
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|Other current liabilities
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|(75
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|(162
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|Right of use liabilities
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|-
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|(35
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|Accrued expenses
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|(161
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|468
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|Contract liabilities, noncurrent
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|103
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|(10
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|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(1,688
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|$
|(3,176
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|Investing Activities:
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|Capital expenditures
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|(121
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|(435
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|Proceeds from sale of equipment
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|20
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|15
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|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|(101
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|$
|(420
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|Financing Activities:
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|Proceeds from issuances of common stock
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|4,657
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|Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions
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|(24
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|(500
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|Repayment of Legacy SMAP promissory note
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|-
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|(172
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|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|(24
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|$
|3,985
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|Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents
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|(1,813
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|389
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|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents beginning of period
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|24,465
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|4,508
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|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents end of the period
|$
|22,652
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|$
|4,897
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|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period:
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|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,552
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|$
|4,747
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|Restricted cash equivalents included in other current assets
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|100
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|150
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|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents end of the period
|$
|22,652
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|$
|4,897
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|Supplemental cash flow information:
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|Interest paid
|$
|-
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|$
|-
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|Income tax paid, net of refunds received
|
|10
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|110
|
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.
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