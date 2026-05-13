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Axis Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends


2026-05-13 04:17:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the“Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at March 31, 2026, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at .

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

Investor Contact Media Contact
Cliff Gallant
Nichola Liboro
+1 (415) 262-6843 +1 (212) 940-3394
... ...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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