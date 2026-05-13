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Dillard's, Inc. To Report First Quarter Results


2026-05-13 04:17:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 weeks ended May 2, 2026 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965
...


MENAFN13052026004107003653ID1111111803



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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