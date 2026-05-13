Verstappen Fans Can Watch The 2026 Nürburgring 24Hr Live & Exclusively On RACER TV This Weekend

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- North America's largest motorsports platform – is excited to announce an exclusive deal to live broadcast the 2026 ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring race to US fans on May 16.

This year's race is getting a great deal of attention because Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen will be competing, resulting in record-breaking ticket sales and unprecedented international interest. Verstappen's participation and his enthusiasm for the historic Nürburgring circuit has galvanized a new generation of racing fans, resulting in a rush for tickets for both the grandstands and campsites.

And now US motorsports fans can get in on the action thanks to RACER signing an exclusive deal to provide complete coverage of the world's most grueling endurance race.

Kicking off on Saturday, May 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET, the race incorporates the entire Nürburgring Nordschleife race track. Infamously known as the "Green Hell," the track spans 15.7 miles of high-speed corners. For more than a century, it has been the ultimate benchmark by which racing legends are judged. And with so many titans of motorsport forging their reputation on this legendary strip of asphalt, motor racing fans are eagerly waiting to see Max Verstappen join their ranks as the four-time F1 champion adds a new level of intensity to a field packed with the world's elite GT3 factory teams and drivers.

“The energy surrounding the 24h Nürburgring is like nothing we've seen before,” said CJ Olivares, RACER Group's CEO.“The intimidating history of the Green Hell combined with the massive popularity of Max Verstappen has created a perfect storm for motorsport fans. We wanted to share this incredible moment with U.S. racing fans, and we're immensely excited to broadcast this live spectacle into American homes.”

RACER's exclusive broadcast is proudly presented by Mothers High Performance Car Care, the industry leader in automotive detailing and surface care.

U.S. fans can access the full 25-hour broadcast via RACER Network and the RACER+ app. From the morning sunrise over the Eifel Forest to the final dash to the checkered flag, RACER will be there for every second of the action. To download the app and find out how to watch the 2026 ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring, fans should visit racer/watch/shows.