Alrayan Bank, The Group Launch Sahl Plus Service

AlRayan Bank and The Group have launched Sahl Plus, a new service that allows AlRayan Bank customers to link their bank and investment accounts seamlessly.

The service enables customers to trade on the Qatar Stock Exchange and transfer funds easily through the bank's digital banking channels.

Through a direct electronic link, Sahl Plus simplifies the process and allows fund transfers to be completed within minutes.

Customers can easily activate Sahl Plus through the AlRayan Bank mobile application by logging into the bank's digital services.

They then select The Group service, completing the required information, accepting the terms and conditions, and confirming activation.

“The launch of Sahl Plus reflects AlRayan Bank's commitment to providing practical, secure and innovative digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said AlRayan Bank general manager (Wholesale Banking) Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.

“Through our collaboration with The Group, we are offering customers a seamless and reliable way to link their bank accounts with their investment accounts, supporting their participation in Qatar's financial market with greater efficiency and flexibility,” he said.

“At AlRayan Bank, we continue to invest in enhancing our digital channels and expanding our service offering in line with customer expectations and the ongoing digital transformation of the banking and financial sectors,” he highlighted.

“We also remain committed to ensuring that our services are built on the highest standards of security and reliability, delivering a convenient and advanced banking experience,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

“We are pleased with this fruitful collaboration with AlRayan Bank, which reflects our commitment to developing digital solutions that enable investors to access capital markets in a simpler and more seamless way, by integrating our services with the Bank's advanced digital banking channels,” said The Group chairman Hamad al-Moudadi.

“Sahl Plus represents a key step towards simplifying trading and fund transfer processes, saving customers time and effort while supporting their investment activity on the Qatar Stock Exchange,” he stressed.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with AlRayan Bank to introduce further joint solutions that keep pace with the rapid transformation taking place across the financial and technology sectors,” al-Moudadi added.

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