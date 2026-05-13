DIBF's 35Th Edition To Feature 1.85Mn Books

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 35th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), organised by the Ministry of Culture, is set to kick off tomorrow (May 14) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), featuring broad participation from Arab and international publishing houses and a diverse cultural programme.

This year's fair will showcase over 1.85mn books, including 231,000 titles, with 520 publishing houses representing 37 countries participating. A total of 919 booths will be dedicated to exhibitors.

The event will also include the launch of 143 new books, 46 panel discussions, 69 workshops, and 46 seminars held on the main stage. The exhibition places great emphasis on children and young adults, dedicating five interactive zones to them. These zones include studios and educational and recreational activities. A mobile book bus will also be launched, visiting 12 schools to promote a culture of reading among students and encourage them to explore and acquire knowledge.

A series of diverse cultural and intellectual events will be held alongside the exhibition, including seminars, lectures, and specialised workshops in various fields. These events will feature a distinguished group of intellectuals, writers, and academics from both within Qatar and abroad.

Among the highlights of this year's edition is the continuation of the DIBF Award for Qatari and international publishers and authors. Furthermore, there is broad participation from embassies, ministries, and Arab and international cultural institutions, reflecting the exhibition's prominent cultural standing at both the regional and international levels.

Fadaat Media Group is preparing to participate in the 35th DIBF with a distinctive pavilion that brings together Al-Araby2 TV, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, and the Al-Araby Plus app. The pavilion will be open at the DECC from May 14 to 23.

The joint pavilion will offer a comprehensive interactive experience, allowing visitors to learn about the organisation's various media platforms through visual content and digital experiences that reflect the evolution of modern media work.

This will enhance the visitors' experience and bring them closer to the nature and conditions of media work. Content and materials produced by Al-Araby2 TV and Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper will also be showcased, highlighting prominent coverage and distinguished field reports.

The pavilion will also introduce the organisation's platforms and give the public the opportunity to learn about modern media practices. The exhibition will feature a special live broadcast of the programme Dhafaf on Al-Araby 2 channel, highlighting the exhibition, the most prominent participating publishing houses, and including interviews with participants and visitors.

These events reflect Fadaat Media's commitment to enhancing direct interaction with the public and transforming the pavilion into a vibrant space that blends modern media with digital platforms, aligning with the DIBF's nature as a platform that unites knowledge and creativity.

DIBF Book Fair books international fair Doha