MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Structured Finance Association Opens the Market

May 13, 2026 10:25 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Dallin Merrill, Head of Policy, Structured Finance Association ("SFA") and his team, joined Sofia Petrossian, Director, Structured Finance, TSX Trust, to open the market and celebrate the annual SFCanada conference.



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With more than 370 member institutions comprising accounting firms, broker/dealers, diversified financial intermediaries, investors, issuers, IT vendors, law firms, mortgage insurers, other small financial institutions, rating agencies, servicers, and trustees, SFA is the leading voice for the securitization industry.

SFA is focused on helping grow the real economy and improving the lives of individuals, families, businesses, and communities across the nation; helping make credit more affordable and available to people who need it to finance some of life's biggest goals, including education, car purchases, starting a business, and buying a home. In addition to safeguarding essential protections for consumers and the financial system, facilitating valuable dialogue among the financial services market, its practitioners, policymakers and the broader public, and recognizing that all finance entails risk, but it should not involve recklessness.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Walt Cronkite

Director of Communications

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange