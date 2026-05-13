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Remittances To The Kingdom In Q1 At $1.23 Billion

Remittances To The Kingdom In Q1 At $1.23 Billion


2026-05-13 10:02:44
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) – Total remittances from Jordanian expatriates to the Kingdom rose by 12.4 percent in the first quarter of the year, reaching $1,231.7 million, according to preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). Outward remittances also rose by 13.6 percent to $477.4 million, the figures showed.

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates were at 22.9 percent, the largest share, followed by the United States, 19.2 percent, Saudi Arabia, 18.3 percent, Qatar, 9.5 percent, and Kuwait, 5.4 percent. Other countries accounted for 24.7 percent of total remittances, according to the figures.

As for outgoing remittances, Egypt was the primary destination, accounting for 40.6 percent, followed by Bangladesh, 11.9 percent, the Philippines, 5.0 percent, and other countries, 42.5 percent, the CBJ figures revealed.

//Petra//SS

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Jordan News Agency

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