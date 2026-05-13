Kitchen Sponge: Is It Smelly? Time To Replace It Now! Experts Warn Hygiene Risk

The kitchen sponge is one of the most used items in your kitchen for washing dishes, but constant exposure to food particles and moisture makes it a breeding ground for germs. Look for signs like bad smell, stains, or wear to know when to replace it.

A sponge develops a bad smell because of all the dirt and germs trapped inside it. In such situations, you must change the sponge right away to keep your kitchen hygienic.You should pay close attention if your sponge starts tearing, gets stubborn stains, or shows other signs of damage. These are clear indicators that the sponge's useful life is over.

Sanitizing your sponge from time to time helps remove germs. After cleaning, you can simply soak it in hot water for a while. This is a very effective method.

ALSO READ: Kitchen Sink: Choked Sink Giving You a Headache? Try These 5-Minute Fixes!

Always make sure to use separate sponges for washing dishes and for cleaning the kitchen surfaces. Using the same one for all tasks can cause germs to spread easily.You should make it a habit to change your kitchen sponge every two weeks. Depending on how heavily you use it, you might even need to replace it sooner.