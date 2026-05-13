Azerbaijani And Uzbek Central Banks Brainstorm Co-Op In Monetary Policy
The discussions were held during a working visit by a CBA delegation to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.
During the meetings, the sides exchanged expertise on the strategic and operational dimensions of monetary policy, including decision-making processes and communication strategies. They also explored avenues for further strengthening the monetary policy framework to address emerging challenges.--
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