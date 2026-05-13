Azerbaijani And Uzbek Central Banks Brainstorm Co-Op In Monetary Policy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The central banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan engaged in discussions on enhancing the monetary policy framework, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The discussions were held during a working visit by a CBA delegation to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged expertise on the strategic and operational dimensions of monetary policy, including decision-making processes and communication strategies. They also explored avenues for further strengthening the monetary policy framework to address emerging challenges.

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